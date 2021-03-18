191,494 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $20,420,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $1,785,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $2,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $4,819,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

