19,350 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.80. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total transaction of $417,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,925 shares of company stock worth $44,390,918. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

