19,691 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,691 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

