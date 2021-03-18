1inch (1INCH) Price Tops $4.90

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. 1inch has a market cap of $729.50 million and approximately $242.81 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1inch has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00008335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00465452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00061764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00612084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,891,646 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

