1inch Price Reaches $4.66 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00008090 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $694.08 million and approximately $141.68 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00456976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00138178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00662384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00076206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,904,321 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

