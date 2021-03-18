1irstcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $33.22 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $33.22 million and $84,444.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00159680 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002858 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

