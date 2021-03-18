1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 7.3%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.92 and last traded at $39.09. 1,159,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,539,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 938,696 shares of company stock worth $41,114,797.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.