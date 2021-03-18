1World (1WO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,987.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $8,987.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00629262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068399 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

