$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. AGCO posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in AGCO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGCO by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.36. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $144.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

