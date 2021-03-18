$2.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $192.09. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

