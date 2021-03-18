$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post $2.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $4.00 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $101.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth $857,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WKHS stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

