$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.71. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $12.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $597.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,740. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $241.21 and a 52-week high of $626.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $587.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

