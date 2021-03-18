$2.80 EPS Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings of $2.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $14.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,338. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

