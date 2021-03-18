203,226 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Fosse Capital Partmers LLP

Fosse Capital Partmers LLP bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,190,000. Equifax accounts for 18.9% of Fosse Capital Partmers LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fosse Capital Partmers LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

