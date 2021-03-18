20,377 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $265,380,000 after acquiring an additional 393,200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.95. 331,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

