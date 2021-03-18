2,043,279 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,043,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,079,000. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 2.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 1.88% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

SRC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

