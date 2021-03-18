$21.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $21.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.14 million and the highest is $25.80 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $74.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $81.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

SMED opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.60 million and a PE ratio of 206.46. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

