22,500 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 538.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,445,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 587,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,848,575. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

