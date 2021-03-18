22,925 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,925 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

