22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 5.6% After Insider Buying Activity

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 2,995,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,803,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Specifically, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

