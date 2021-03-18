$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to report sales of $253.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.84 million to $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

