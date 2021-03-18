$286.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will post sales of $286.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.30 million and the lowest is $274.70 million. Cantel Medical posted sales of $236.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.