2key.network (2KEY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174,058.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $174,058.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,227,754 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

