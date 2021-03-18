2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 5.8%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.90. Approximately 1,813,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,615,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Get 2U alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 2U by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.