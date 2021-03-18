$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $13.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. Corning has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 65.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $503,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 330.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.