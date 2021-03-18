$3.32 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.40. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

ROP traded up $7.72 on Thursday, reaching $401.27. 769,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,000. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $245.86 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,460,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

