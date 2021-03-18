$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adobe.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 40.7% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the software company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $451.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $216.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

