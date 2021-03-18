$31.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $31.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.57 million to $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $108.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.02 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $21,847,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

