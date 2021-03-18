31,003 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $103.08.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

