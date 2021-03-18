$333.38 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to announce sales of $333.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. NOW reported sales of $604.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

