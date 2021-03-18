33,863 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.04. 15,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.