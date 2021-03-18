3,490 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,876 shares of company stock worth $146,010,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.57. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.