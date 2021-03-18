350,000 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Acquired by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. 35,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,212. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $66.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56.

DNMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

