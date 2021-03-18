350,000 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,620,000. Xilinx accounts for approximately 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Xilinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Shares of XLNX traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,714. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

