$369.38 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to announce $369.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $28,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $69.36 on Thursday. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

