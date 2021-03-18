$371.73 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report sales of $371.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.49 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $351.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.
TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.
In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
