379,470 Shares in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 379,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Gamida Cell comprises about 2.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Gamida Cell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of GMDA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,053. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

