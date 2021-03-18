$390.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce $390.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.00 million and the highest is $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

