3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $108,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

