3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97,956 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.47% of 3M worth $475,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 348,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,767. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $189.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

