$4.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report earnings per share of $4.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $17.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $20.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $244.42. 3,052,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.19. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.