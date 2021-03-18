40,700 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $331.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

