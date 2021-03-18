$408.44 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report $408.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.87 million and the lowest is $403.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 692.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

