41,094 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund

Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. NIKE accounts for 4.8% of Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 319,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

