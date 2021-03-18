$413.41 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce $413.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.22 million and the lowest is $412.60 million. AAR posted sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918 in the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after acquiring an additional 119,723 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $44.62 on Thursday. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

