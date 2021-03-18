414,100 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 414,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.22% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after acquiring an additional 472,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after acquiring an additional 436,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 283,311 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

