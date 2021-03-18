$43.03 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report $43.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.23 million. Repay reported sales of $39.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $213.03 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $214.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

