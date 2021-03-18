435,000 Shares in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Purchased by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of OptiNose as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,717 shares of company stock worth $331,074 in the last 90 days. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.