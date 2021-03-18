489,765 Shares in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 489,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.65% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,829. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

