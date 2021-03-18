$49.95 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report $49.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.70 million to $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $156.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $106.90 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

